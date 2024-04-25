BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) Rating Reiterated by Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital restated their buy rating on shares of BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock.

BM Technologies Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of BMTX stock opened at $1.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of -0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.70 and its 200 day moving average is $2.17. BM Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $3.85.

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.86 million during the quarter. BM Technologies had a negative return on equity of 46.82% and a negative net margin of 30.91%. Equities research analysts expect that BM Technologies will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BM Technologies

BM Technologies Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BM Technologies stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in BM Technologies, Inc. ( NYSE:BMTX Free Report ) by 40.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 645,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,626 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 5.44% of BM Technologies worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 20.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BM Technologies, Inc operates as a financial technology (fintech) company in the United States. It facilitates deposits and banking services between a customer and its partner bank, customers bank, which is a related party and is a Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insured bank. The company, through its fintech banking platform, offers digital banking and disbursement services to consumers and students through digital channels.

