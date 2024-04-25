BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) Rating Reiterated by Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital restated their buy rating on shares of BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock.
BM Technologies Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of BMTX stock opened at $1.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of -0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.70 and its 200 day moving average is $2.17. BM Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $3.85.
BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.86 million during the quarter. BM Technologies had a negative return on equity of 46.82% and a negative net margin of 30.91%. Equities research analysts expect that BM Technologies will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BM Technologies Company Profile
BM Technologies, Inc operates as a financial technology (fintech) company in the United States. It facilitates deposits and banking services between a customer and its partner bank, customers bank, which is a related party and is a Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insured bank. The company, through its fintech banking platform, offers digital banking and disbursement services to consumers and students through digital channels.
