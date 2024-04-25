BMO Capital Markets Boosts ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Price Target to $84.00

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BNP Paribas restated an underperform rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Friday, January 5th. William Blair started coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.00.

NYSE:MAN opened at $77.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.49, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.43. ManpowerGroup has a 12 month low of $67.35 and a 12 month high of $88.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAN. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the third quarter worth about $94,417,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $44,057,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 11.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,622,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $265,581,000 after purchasing an additional 373,473 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 907,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,123,000 after purchasing an additional 247,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 22.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,283,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,089,000 after purchasing an additional 235,578 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

