California Public Employees Retirement System Has $78.48 Million Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 459,711 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 12,256 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.19% of Cheniere Energy worth $78,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LNG. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 203.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 176 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 345 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheniere Energy Trading Down 1.0 %

LNG stock opened at $157.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $36.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.94. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.30 and a 1-year high of $183.46.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $3.06. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 69.52% and a net margin of 48.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $15.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LNG has been the subject of several research reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Cheniere Energy from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Cheniere Energy from $223.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.90.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

See Also

