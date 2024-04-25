BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $806.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share.

BOK Financial Trading Down 2.7 %

BOK Financial stock traded down $2.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $90.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,124. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.36. BOK Financial has a 12 month low of $62.42 and a 12 month high of $93.51.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

BOK Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on BOK Financial from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on BOK Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Hovde Group upped their target price on BOK Financial from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on BOK Financial from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BOK Financial

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.59, for a total transaction of $244,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,159,866.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About BOK Financial

(Get Free Report)

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.