BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target suggests a potential upside of 10.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James raised BOK Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com lowered BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Stephens boosted their target price on BOK Financial from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on BOK Financial from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BOK Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.60.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on BOKF

BOK Financial Price Performance

BOKF stock traded down $2.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $90.87. The company had a trading volume of 26,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,003. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.36. BOK Financial has a fifty-two week low of $62.42 and a fifty-two week high of $93.51.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.19. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $806.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that BOK Financial will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.59, for a total value of $244,770.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,159,866.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BOK Financial

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOKF. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,170,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,906,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,252,000 after buying an additional 221,785 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the third quarter valued at $5,375,000. George Kaiser Family Foundation increased its position in BOK Financial by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 3,361,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $287,930,000 after purchasing an additional 38,898 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of BOK Financial by 233.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 47,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,838,000 after buying an additional 33,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

About BOK Financial

(Get Free Report)

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.