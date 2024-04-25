SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Receives “Market Perform” Rating from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $74.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $72.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.98% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

SEI Investments Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of SEI Investments stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $65.50. The stock had a trading volume of 118,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,146. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.31. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $52.19 and a 12-month high of $72.54. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 22.40%. The business had revenue of $511.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Paul Klauder sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total value of $139,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,448,489.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul Klauder sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total value of $139,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,448,489.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 150,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $10,612,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,884,834 shares in the company, valued at $557,852,005.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 206,333 shares of company stock worth $14,481,612. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SEI Investments

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in SEI Investments by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,314,965 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $83,566,000 after acquiring an additional 24,621 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in SEI Investments by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,218,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $73,376,000 after purchasing an additional 61,228 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in SEI Investments by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,143,777 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $68,890,000 after purchasing an additional 70,937 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in SEI Investments by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,125,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,798,000 after purchasing an additional 475,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in SEI Investments by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 692,337 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,998,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

