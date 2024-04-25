Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.29-2.34 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.26. The company issued revenue guidance of +11-13% to ~$15.8-16.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.59 billion. Boston Scientific also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.290-2.340 EPS.
Boston Scientific Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of Boston Scientific stock traded up $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $73.32. 2,287,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,484,933. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $107.57 billion, a PE ratio of 68.46, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific has a 12-month low of $48.35 and a 12-month high of $74.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.28.
Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 11.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 16,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $1,133,124.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,213.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total transaction of $467,092.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,779,820.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 16,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $1,133,124.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,638 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,213.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,979 shares of company stock worth $3,418,529. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.
Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.
