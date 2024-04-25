Ellenbecker Investment Group Has $517,000 Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Caliber Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.6% in the third quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,036 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% in the third quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,578 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 47.7% in the third quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,107 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC IL increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 126,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.86.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $161.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.27 and a twelve month high of $161.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $148.20 and its 200 day moving average is $142.40.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $35,433.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,922.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $41,853.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,187.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $35,433.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,922.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 251,339 shares of company stock valued at $36,377,482 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

