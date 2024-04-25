NewSquare Capital LLC Invests $32,000 in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 240 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in Fiserv by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $9,801,484.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,209,646. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,575 shares of company stock worth $17,022,387. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of FI opened at $152.25 on Thursday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.11 and a 12 month high of $159.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $152.28 and its 200-day moving average is $137.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.33.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

