Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for NVR, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:NVR)

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of NVR in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst K. Zener now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $132.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $137.00. The consensus estimate for NVR’s current full-year earnings is $499.45 per share.

Get NVR alerts:

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $116.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $103.97 by $12.44. NVR had a return on equity of 38.81% and a net margin of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $99.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on NVR. UBS Group upped their price objective on NVR from $7,600.00 to $8,175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NVR

NVR Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE NVR opened at $7,798.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.13. NVR has a 12 month low of $5,210.49 and a 12 month high of $8,211.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7,733.16 and its 200 day moving average is $6,961.16. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVR

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of NVR during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of NVR by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,615.00, for a total transaction of $761,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NVR news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,615.00, for a total value of $761,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,500.00, for a total value of $1,125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,725,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,981 shares of company stock valued at $59,155,947. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVR declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 14th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About NVR

(Get Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.