BTIG Research Cuts Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Price Target to $19.00

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Free Report) had its price target lowered by BTIG Research from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PINE. Jonestrading lowered their target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.00 to $18.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.35.

Get Alpine Income Property Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on PINE

Alpine Income Property Trust Trading Down 2.6 %

Alpine Income Property Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of PINE stock opened at $15.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $205.25 million, a PE ratio of -376.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.90. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 1-year low of $14.25 and a 1-year high of $17.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.30%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,750.00%.

Institutional Trading of Alpine Income Property Trust

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 574,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,708,000 after acquiring an additional 40,536 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 73,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 23,595 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 14.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 29,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 4.9% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 213,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.