Dynex Capital’s (DX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Jonestrading

Jonestrading restated their buy rating on shares of Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $14.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on DX. Compass Point started coverage on Dynex Capital in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Dynex Capital to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dynex Capital presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.31.

Dynex Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Dynex Capital stock opened at $11.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $702.76 million, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.33. Dynex Capital has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $13.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $71.19 million during the quarter. Dynex Capital had a negative return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 30.50%.

Dynex Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Institutional Trading of Dynex Capital

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DX. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dynex Capital in the first quarter worth $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Dynex Capital by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Dynex Capital in the third quarter worth $132,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dynex Capital by 7.2% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 16,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dynex Capital by 5.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 38.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

