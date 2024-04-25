BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Shares Acquired by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 171.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWXT. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 368,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,300,000 after acquiring an additional 14,973 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,884,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,280,000 after purchasing an additional 32,664 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 11.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,042,000 after acquiring an additional 6,853 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in BWX Technologies in the third quarter valued at $1,621,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 100.5% in the third quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 24,230 shares during the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BWXT. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com cut BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $82.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

NYSE BWXT opened at $94.15 on Thursday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.17 and a 12 month high of $107.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.06.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 32.38%. The business had revenue of $725.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.69%.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

