California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 1,375 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 814,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.59% of Leidos worth $88,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Leidos during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,161,000. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 24,006 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 7,769 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 1,154.8% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Leidos alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on LDOS. Bank of America boosted their target price on Leidos from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Leidos from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. TheStreet raised Leidos from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.42.

Leidos Stock Performance

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $128.90 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $127.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.78, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.70. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.58 and a 52 week high of $131.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.25. Leidos had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.04%.

Insider Activity at Leidos

In related news, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $1,007,005.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,879,471.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total value of $341,725.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,210.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $1,007,005.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,879,471.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Leidos Company Profile

(Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.