Cambridge Bancorp (CATC) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 8th

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.67 per share by the bank on Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th.

Cambridge Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 25 years. Cambridge Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 41.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Cambridge Bancorp alerts:

Cambridge Bancorp Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:CATC opened at $64.72 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.85. Cambridge Bancorp has a 12 month low of $44.62 and a 12 month high of $73.68. The company has a market capitalization of $508.05 million, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $38.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.70 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 6.69%. Equities analysts forecast that Cambridge Bancorp will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Gregg Stone III sold 3,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.73, for a total value of $241,163.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,836.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cambridge Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, trust, and individual retirement accounts, as well as time and demand deposits, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cambridge Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambridge Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.