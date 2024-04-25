Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC reduced its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Free Report) by 36.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 7,426.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,907,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,532,000 after acquiring an additional 4,842,343 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the third quarter worth $60,662,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 503,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,268,000 after buying an additional 170,737 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,449,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $6,205,000.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PKW traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $102.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,516. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $81.93 and a 52-week high of $108.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.09.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.3103 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

