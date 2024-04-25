Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Lowers Stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lessened its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Free Report) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,609 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 2,449.9% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 47,683 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 45,813 shares during the period. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $439,000. Conning Inc. grew its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 130,821 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 65,352 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 22,680 shares during the period.

Get Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

UTF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.13. 105,887 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,638. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.48. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 52-week low of $18.15 and a 52-week high of $23.87.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.