Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Grows Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 79.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% in the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 8,375.0% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,698,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,566,509. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.54. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $51.38 and a 52 week high of $57.94.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.