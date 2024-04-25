Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Has $427,000 Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,844 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its stake in Danaher by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,899 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors raised its stake in Danaher by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 2,811 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Connolly Sarah T. raised its stake in Danaher by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 9,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,382,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $3.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $247.26. 840,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,759,889. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $182.09 and a 52-week high of $259.00. The company has a market cap of $183.11 billion, a PE ratio of 42.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $249.00 and a 200 day moving average of $230.78.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.20. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen upped their target price on Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total transaction of $636,280.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,891.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total transaction of $636,280.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,891.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total value of $826,032.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,129 shares in the company, valued at $3,548,498.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,957 shares of company stock worth $8,265,802. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

