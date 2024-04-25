Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Purchases 177 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,673 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,891,648 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,756,001,000 after buying an additional 387,632 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,217,752 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,388,924,000 after buying an additional 232,031 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 11.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,541,739 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $962,144,000 after buying an additional 1,115,051 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,146,033 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $493,350,000 after buying an additional 1,591,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.8% during the third quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,956,442 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $452,374,000 after buying an additional 133,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBUX has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.68.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $88.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,144,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,340,623. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $84.29 and a 12-month high of $115.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.35.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,250 shares of company stock worth $651,738. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

