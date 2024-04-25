Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Increases Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 12,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 4,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $76.79. 88,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,535. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.61. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $62.87 and a 52 week high of $81.74. The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.09.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.