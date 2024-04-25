Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 302.5% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded down $3.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $248.23. The stock had a trading volume of 93,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,686. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $261.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.45. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.42 and a 12 month high of $273.76. The stock has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.28.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

