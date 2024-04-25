AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Receives $3,086.61 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3,086.61.

Several research analysts recently commented on AZO shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,450.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,363.00 to $3,523.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,400.00 to $3,346.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

In other news, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,997.76, for a total value of $8,993,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,756,456.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 6,700 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,190.22, for a total value of $21,374,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 15,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,992,208.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,997.76, for a total value of $8,993,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,756,456.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,990 shares of company stock worth $50,335,193. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $2,988.51 on Friday. AutoZone has a 52 week low of $2,277.88 and a 52 week high of $3,256.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3,020.17 and its 200 day moving average is $2,768.74. The company has a market cap of $51.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.70.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $26.08 by $2.81. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 56.06%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $24.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone will post 152.4 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

