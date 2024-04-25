NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC lowered its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,929 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.21.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.55 on Thursday, reaching $66.01. 3,160,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,829,046. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $78.53.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 56.13%.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.