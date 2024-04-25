Carret Asset Management LLC Invests $34,000 in Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Carret Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Separately, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Bionano Genomics by 1,024.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 141,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 129,138 shares in the last quarter. 11.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Bionano Genomics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

Bionano Genomics Trading Down 1.5 %

Bionano Genomics stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.75. The company had a trading volume of 470,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,048. The firm has a market cap of $41.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.40. Bionano Genomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $8.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.38.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.72 million for the quarter. Bionano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 103.68% and a negative net margin of 643.74%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bionano Genomics

Bionano Genomics, Inc provides genome analysis software that enables genomics labs to analyze and interpret data across a range of platforms to generate informative data visualizations for streamlined and simple reporting of causal variants. It offers Saphyr, a sample-to-result solution for structural variation analysis by optical genome mapping for genome analysis and understanding of genetic variation and function; Saphyr instrument, a single-molecule imager; Saphyr Chip, a consumable that packages the nanochannel arrays for DNA linearization; and Bionano Prep Kits and DNA labeling kits, which provide the reagents and protocols for extracting and labeling ultra-high molecular weight DNA.

