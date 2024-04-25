Carret Asset Management LLC Sells 10,800 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Carret Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,800 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1,749.1% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 919,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,237,000 after purchasing an additional 869,631 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 766,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,340,000 after purchasing an additional 236,750 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 9.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,183,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,613,000 after buying an additional 196,861 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 3.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,657,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,969,000 after purchasing an additional 181,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 503,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,143,000 after buying an additional 169,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DOC shares. Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.10.

Healthpeak Properties stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,355,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,206,174. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.38 and its 200-day moving average is $13.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.02. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.24 and a fifty-two week high of $22.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

