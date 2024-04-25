Carret Asset Management LLC Sells 200 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Carret Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wynn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $498,000. Bfsg LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 16,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 151,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,719,000 after purchasing an additional 6,790 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 50,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,864,000 after purchasing an additional 6,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 31,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded up $1.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $134.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,491,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,765,643. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $81.21 and a 12 month high of $158.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $699.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.15.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.4408 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 32.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.00.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

