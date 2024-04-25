Carret Asset Management LLC Takes $256,000 Position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Carret Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GBTC. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $670,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $770,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $942,000.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.17. 3,734,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,883,627. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a twelve month low of $12.86 and a twelve month high of $65.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.45 and a 200-day moving average of $43.20. The company has a market cap of $29.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.92.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Company Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

