Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Acquired by Carret Asset Management LLC

Carret Asset Management LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 184.6% in the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 97,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,864,000 after purchasing an additional 63,511 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 480,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,696,000 after acquiring an additional 28,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 876,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,469,000 after acquiring an additional 21,287 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHV traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.09. The company had a trading volume of 95,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,978. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.99 and a fifty-two week high of $76.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.59. The firm has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.77.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

