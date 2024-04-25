Chimerix (CMRX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. Chimerix had a negative net margin of 25,337.96% and a negative return on equity of 37.93%. On average, analysts expect Chimerix to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Chimerix Stock Performance

Chimerix stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.91. 98,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,194. Chimerix has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $1.57. The stock has a market cap of $80.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMRX has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Chimerix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

About Chimerix

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases. Its pipeline products include ONC201 a program that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for treating patients with H3 K27M-mutant diffuse glioma, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of rare neuroendocrine tumors; and ONC206, an imipridone, Dopamine Receptor D2 (DRD2) antagonist, and caseinolytic protease P (ClpP) agonist, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for adult and pediatric patients with primary central nervous system tumors.

