Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Raised to $3,350.00 at BTIG Research

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $3,250.00 to $3,350.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,300.00 price objective (up from $2,825.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,250.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,700.00 to $2,920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,285.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,022.11.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 6.2 %

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded up $180.02 on Thursday, hitting $3,106.78. 402,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,534. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $1,768.64 and a 52-week high of $3,107.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,801.11 and its 200 day moving average is $2,411.76. The stock has a market cap of $85.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.85, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.28.

Chipotle Mexican Grill’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Wednesday, June 26th. The 50-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 19th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, June 25th.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $13.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.63 by $1.74. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 53.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, insider Christopher W. Brandt sold 3,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,927.84, for a total transaction of $9,219,768.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,071,093.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christopher W. Brandt sold 3,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,927.84, for a total transaction of $9,219,768.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,071,093.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,608.51, for a total transaction of $1,956,382.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,221,776.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,793 shares of company stock worth $18,321,152. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chipotle Mexican Grill

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.8% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 38 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 1,451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.9% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.8% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 45 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.