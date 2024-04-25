Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $53.00 price target on the network equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CSCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com cut Cisco Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Melius cut Cisco Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Melius Research restated a hold rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.53.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CSCO

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $48.35 on Monday. Cisco Systems has a 12-month low of $45.56 and a 12-month high of $58.19. The company has a market capitalization of $195.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $12.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 48.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $124,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $124,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $150,130.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,579,865.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,441 shares of company stock valued at $972,080. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cisco Systems

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Cassia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,279 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 16,413 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756 shares in the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,168 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,924 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.