SEA (NYSE:SE) Raised to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of SEA (NYSE:SE – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has $70.00 price objective on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $62.00.

SE has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup raised SEA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on SEA from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Wedbush lifted their price target on SEA from $45.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on SEA from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SEA from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Shares of NYSE SE opened at $63.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 263.63 and a beta of 1.50. SEA has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $88.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.79.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. SEA had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SEA will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SE. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in SEA by 91.4% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 670 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of SEA by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 788 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of SEA by 121.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 613 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of SEA by 152.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 843 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SEA by 90.7% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

