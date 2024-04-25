Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Avalon Stock Performance

NYSE AWX opened at $2.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.19. Avalon has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 0.80.

Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Avalon had a negative return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $17.62 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avalon

Avalon Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Avalon stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Avalon Holdings Co. ( NYSE:AWX Free Report ) by 27.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,153 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.96% of Avalon worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; captive landfill management services; and turnkey services, including daily operations, facilities management, and management reporting.

