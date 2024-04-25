Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Avalon Stock Performance
NYSE AWX opened at $2.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.19. Avalon has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 0.80.
Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Avalon had a negative return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $17.62 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avalon
Avalon Company Profile
Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; captive landfill management services; and turnkey services, including daily operations, facilities management, and management reporting.
