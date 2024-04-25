Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the information technology services provider on Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%.

Fidelity National Information Services has raised its dividend by an average of 14.1% per year over the last three years. Fidelity National Information Services has a payout ratio of 27.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Fidelity National Information Services to earn $5.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.3%.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:FIS traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,985,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,435,101. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Fidelity National Information Services has a twelve month low of $46.91 and a twelve month high of $74.75.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.01). Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 54.30%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.37 per share, for a total transaction of $56,086.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,052 shares in the company, valued at $655,093.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.59.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

