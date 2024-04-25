Companhia Paranaense de Energia (ELPC) to Issue Variable Dividend of $0.03 on July 8th

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELPC – Get Free Report) declared a Variable dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.029 per share on Monday, July 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd.
Companhia Paranaense de Energia Stock Down 0.3 %
Companhia Paranaense de Energia stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.31. The stock had a trading volume of 6,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,238. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.98. Companhia Paranaense de Energia has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $8.25.
Companhia Paranaense de Energia Company Profile
