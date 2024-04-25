Companhia Paranaense de Energia (ELPC) to Issue Variable Dividend of $0.03 on July 8th

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELPC – Get Free Report) declared a Variable dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.029 per share on Monday, July 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia Stock Down 0.3 %

Companhia Paranaense de Energia stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.31. The stock had a trading volume of 6,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,238. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.98. Companhia Paranaense de Energia has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $8.25.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia Company Profile

Featured Stories

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Sale, and Gas segments.

