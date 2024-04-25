Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust cut its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 916 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Copart were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Copart by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,441,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,448,000 after acquiring an additional 563,233 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Copart by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,848,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,554,000 after acquiring an additional 44,248 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Copart by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 63,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after buying an additional 23,304 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Copart by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,167,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,193,000 after buying an additional 262,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Copart by 72.5% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Copart Stock Performance

Shares of CPRT opened at $54.93 on Thursday. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $38.35 and a one year high of $58.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.52 and a beta of 1.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Copart had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

CPRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $34,662,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 19,687,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,374,604.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $34,662,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 19,687,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,374,604.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 985,000 shares of company stock valued at $55,519,950. Corporate insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Articles

