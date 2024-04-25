Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Reduces Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lowered its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 112,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 229.5% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,986,000 after buying an additional 4,334 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 305,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,611,000 after buying an additional 11,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 79,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,262,000 after buying an additional 3,959 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ROP shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.58.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

ROP opened at $538.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $545.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $533.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.99. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $430.03 and a 12 month high of $565.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 22.41%. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total transaction of $109,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,540,541.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

