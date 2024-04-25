Cumberland Partners Ltd Sells 1,500 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Cumberland Partners Ltd lowered its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,821 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 3.4% of Cumberland Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $39,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 545.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V stock opened at $275.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $279.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $263.97. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.14 and a 52 week high of $290.96. The company has a market cap of $505.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.72% and a net margin of 53.87%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,954.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Visa news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,954.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,965 shares of company stock worth $5,256,352. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on V. Wedbush increased their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Visa from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on Visa from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna increased their price target on Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.58.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

