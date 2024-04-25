California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 6,950 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 195,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,950 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Charter Communications worth $75,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 32.1% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 219.5% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $370.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Pivotal Research cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $375.00 to $320.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $380.80.

Charter Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $264.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $282.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $350.07. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $254.31 and a 1-year high of $458.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.76 by ($1.69). Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 32.32%. The company had revenue of $13.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.69 EPS. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

