Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $132.91 and last traded at $131.99. Approximately 4,194,348 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 15,751,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.75.

TSM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.00.

The company has a market cap of $689.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.4408 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.76%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.4% during the first quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.1% during the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 7,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 236.3% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 73.4% in the first quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.2% in the first quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 96,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,164,000 after purchasing an additional 9,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

