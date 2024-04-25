Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.70-$9.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.965-$2.025 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.04 billion. Helen of Troy also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 8.700-9.200 EPS.

Shares of HELE traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $91.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,844. Helen of Troy has a one year low of $81.14 and a one year high of $143.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.80.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $489.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.88 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 8.10%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Helen of Troy will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HELE has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Helen of Troy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Helen of Troy from $121.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Helen of Troy from $151.00 to $139.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated hydration bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs and accessories, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

