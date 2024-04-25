Desjardins Reaffirms Buy Rating for Trisura Group (TSE:TSU)

Desjardins reissued their buy rating on shares of Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Trisura Group’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.68 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TSU. Raymond James upped their price objective on Trisura Group from C$54.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Trisura Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$55.63.

TSU stock opened at C$43.04 on Monday. Trisura Group has a 1-year low of C$29.05 and a 1-year high of C$44.83. The stock has a market cap of C$2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 286.93 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$42.34 and its 200 day moving average is C$36.67.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.05. Trisura Group had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of C$754.95 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Trisura Group will post 2.7177792 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Chris Yoshio Sekine sold 55,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.23, for a total value of C$2,399,837.72. In other Trisura Group news, Director Michael Beasley sold 38,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.28, for a total value of C$1,680,022.05. Also, Director Chris Yoshio Sekine sold 55,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.23, for a total transaction of C$2,399,837.72. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,825 shares of company stock worth $4,100,283. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Trisura Canada and Trisura the United States segments. It also offers risk solutions, fronting, and insurance products, as well as provides business underwriting services.

