Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) & Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXSAW) Critical Review

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) and Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXSAW – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Enterprise Products Partners and Pyxis Tankers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enterprise Products Partners 0 2 10 1 2.92 Pyxis Tankers 0 0 0 0 N/A

Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus price target of $32.58, indicating a potential upside of 12.18%. Given Enterprise Products Partners’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Enterprise Products Partners is more favorable than Pyxis Tankers.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enterprise Products Partners 11.12% 19.65% 8.04% Pyxis Tankers N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Enterprise Products Partners and Pyxis Tankers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Enterprise Products Partners and Pyxis Tankers’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enterprise Products Partners $49.72 billion 1.27 $5.53 billion $2.52 11.53 Pyxis Tankers $45.47 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

Enterprise Products Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Pyxis Tankers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.1% of Enterprise Products Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.6% of Enterprise Products Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Enterprise Products Partners beats Pyxis Tankers on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Get Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services. The NGL Pipelines & Services segment offers natural gas processing and related NGL marketing services. It operates natural gas processing facilities located in Colorado, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Texas, and Wyoming; NGL pipelines; NGL fractionation facilities; NGL and related product storage facilities; and NGL marine terminals. The Crude Oil Pipelines & Services segment operates crude oil pipelines; and crude oil storage and marine terminals, which include a fleet of approximately 250 tractor-trailer tank trucks that are used to transport crude oil. It also engages in crude oil marketing activities. The Natural Gas Pipelines & Services segment operates natural gas pipeline systems to gather, treat, and transport natural gas. It leases underground salt dome natural gas storage facilities in Napoleonville, Louisiana; owns an underground salt dome storage cavern in Wharton County, Texas; and markets natural gas. The Petrochemical & Refined Products Services segment operates propylene fractionation facilities, including propylene fractionation units and propane dehydrogenation facilities, and related marketing activities; butane isomerization complex and related deisobutanizer operations; and octane enhancement, isobutane dehydrogenation, and high purity isobutylene production facilities. It also operates refined products pipelines and terminals; and ethylene export terminals; and provides refined products marketing and marine transportation services. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Pyxis Tankers

(Get Free Report)

Pyxis Tankers Inc. operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector worldwide. The company operates through Tanker Vessels and Dry-Bulk Vessels segments. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals. As of March 29, 2024, the company operated a fleet of four tankers and two dry-bulk vessels. Pyxis Tankers Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Maroussi, Greece. Pyxis Tankers Inc. is a subsidiary of Maritime Investors Corp.

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.