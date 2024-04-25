Reviewing Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) & D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS)

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) and D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.9% of Playtika shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.5% of D-Wave Quantum shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Playtika shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of D-Wave Quantum shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Playtika and D-Wave Quantum, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Playtika 1 5 4 0 2.30 D-Wave Quantum 0 0 5 0 3.00

Risk & Volatility

Playtika presently has a consensus price target of $10.43, indicating a potential upside of 46.42%. D-Wave Quantum has a consensus price target of $2.80, indicating a potential upside of 84.21%. Given D-Wave Quantum’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe D-Wave Quantum is more favorable than Playtika.

Playtika has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, D-Wave Quantum has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Playtika and D-Wave Quantum’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Playtika $2.57 billion 1.03 $235.00 million $0.64 11.13 D-Wave Quantum $8.76 million 28.05 -$82.71 million ($0.62) -2.45

Playtika has higher revenue and earnings than D-Wave Quantum. D-Wave Quantum is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Playtika, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Playtika and D-Wave Quantum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Playtika 9.15% -81.85% 9.16% D-Wave Quantum -940.27% N/A -163.01%

Summary

D-Wave Quantum beats Playtika on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms. Playtika Holding Corp. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Herzliya Pituach, Israel. Playtika Holding Corp. is a subsidiary of Playtika Holding UK II Limited.

About D-Wave Quantum

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community. It also provides D-Wave Launch, a quantum professional service that guides enterprises from problem discovery through production implementation. The company's quantum solutions are used in logistics, financial services, drug discovery, materials sciences, scheduling, fault detection, mobility, and supply chain management. It serves financial services, manufacturing/logistics, mobility, and life sciences/pharmaceuticals industries. D-Wave Quantum Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

