Financial Contrast: Fisker (FSRN) and Its Peers

Fisker (NYSE:FSRN – Get Free Report) is one of 68 publicly-traded companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Fisker to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Fisker has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fisker’s rivals have a beta of 3.72, suggesting that their average share price is 272% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Fisker alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Fisker and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fisker 0 0 0 0 N/A Fisker Competitors 960 2487 3370 151 2.39

Earnings and Valuation

As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential upside of 9.48%. Given Fisker’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fisker has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

This table compares Fisker and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Fisker $272.89 million -$761.99 million -0.02 Fisker Competitors $417.13 billion $2.55 billion 19.41

Fisker’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Fisker. Fisker is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.6% of Fisker shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.1% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 26.3% of Fisker shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Fisker and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fisker -278.72% -110.93% -23.14% Fisker Competitors -150.56% -24.46% -9.06%

Summary

Fisker rivals beat Fisker on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About Fisker

(Get Free Report)

Fisker Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sells electric vehicles. It operates through three segments: The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. In addition, it offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design, a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Fisker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.