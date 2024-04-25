ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) versus Columbine Valley Resources (OTCMKTS:TRXO) Financial Analysis

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Free Report) and Columbine Valley Resources (OTCMKTS:TRXO – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.5% of ARC Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of ARC Resources shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.4% of Columbine Valley Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

Profitability

This table compares ARC Resources and Columbine Valley Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARC Resources 28.19% 22.18% 13.43% Columbine Valley Resources N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

ARC Resources has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Columbine Valley Resources has a beta of -49.73, suggesting that its share price is 5,073% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ARC Resources and Columbine Valley Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ARC Resources 0 0 2 0 3.00 Columbine Valley Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

ARC Resources presently has a consensus target price of $21.92, indicating a potential upside of 19.02%. Given ARC Resources’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe ARC Resources is more favorable than Columbine Valley Resources.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ARC Resources and Columbine Valley Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARC Resources $4.19 billion 2.63 $1.18 billion $1.94 9.49 Columbine Valley Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ARC Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Columbine Valley Resources.

Summary

ARC Resources beats Columbine Valley Resources on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ARC Resources

(Get Free Report)

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the acquiring and developing crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney basin located in Alberta and northeast British Columbia. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

About Columbine Valley Resources

(Get Free Report)

Columbine Valley Resources, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns various properties, which are primarily located in the Rocky Mountain region of Wyoming, as well as Nebraska. Columbine Valley Resources, Inc. is headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.