Focusrite plc (LON:TUNE) Declares GBX 2.10 Dividend

Focusrite plc (LON:TUNE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share on Monday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Focusrite Trading Down 3.1 %

LON TUNE opened at GBX 356 ($4.40) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 372.34 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 454.58. The firm has a market capitalization of £208.58 million, a PE ratio of 1,108.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.80. Focusrite has a twelve month low of GBX 245 ($3.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 610 ($7.53).

Get Focusrite alerts:

Insider Transactions at Focusrite

In other Focusrite news, insider Sally McKone acquired 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 292 ($3.61) per share, for a total transaction of £20,148 ($24,886.36). In related news, insider Timothy Paul Carrol purchased 3,386 shares of Focusrite stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 295 ($3.64) per share, for a total transaction of £9,988.70 ($12,337.82). Also, insider Sally McKone bought 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 292 ($3.61) per share, for a total transaction of £20,148 ($24,886.36). Company insiders own 37.01% of the company’s stock.

About Focusrite

Focusrite plc develops and markets hardware and software products primarily for audio professionals and amateur musicians in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Focusrite, Novation, ADAM Audio, Martin Audio, Sonnox, and Sequential segments. The company provides audio interface and other products for musicians under the Focusrite and Focusrite Pro brands; and products that are used in the creation of electronic music using synthesizers, grooveboxes, keyboard and pad controllers, MIDI controllers, and software and apps under the Novation and Ampify brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Focusrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focusrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.