fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.42.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on fuboTV from $3.25 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on fuboTV from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on fuboTV from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

In related news, CFO John Janedis sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $34,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the third quarter worth about $1,713,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 29.8% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 77,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 17,855 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 230,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 48,431 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the third quarter worth about $1,418,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FUBO stock opened at $1.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $417.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.99. fuboTV has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $3.87.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $410.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.37 million. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 72.09% and a negative net margin of 21.01%. As a group, research analysts predict that fuboTV will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. fuboTV Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

