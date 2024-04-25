FY2024 EPS Estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:REGN)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Monday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst O. Brayer now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $37.72 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $37.66. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $925.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $38.80 per share.

REGN has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,104.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,020.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,055.00 to $1,082.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,135.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $977.77.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $906.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $99.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $950.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $893.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $684.80 and a 12-month high of $998.33.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.73 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 30.14%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.96 earnings per share.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total transaction of $5,531,266.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,203,239.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total transaction of $5,531,266.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,203,239.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $954.22, for a total transaction of $95,422.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,540,472.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,022 shares of company stock valued at $10,552,991 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $932,571,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,840,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,098,661,000 after purchasing an additional 669,517 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 76,169.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 591,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $519,148,000 after purchasing an additional 590,314 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $339,594,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 115.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 365,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,410,000 after purchasing an additional 195,902 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

